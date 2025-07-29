FYJC classes to begin by Aug 11; over 6L students yet to get admission

Pune: Despite over six lakh students still waiting for admission, the Maharashtra School Education department has directed all junior colleges in the state to commence FYJC classes before August 11. Mahesh Palekar, director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said that a total of 8,11,731 students have secured admission in colleges till the end of the third round of the online admission process. (HT)

Mahesh Palekar, director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said that a total of 8,11,731 students have secured admission in colleges till the end of the third round of the online admission process. However, 6,21,923 students are still without a college seat and are anxiously awaiting the next admission round.

The state government is conducting online admissions to 9,522 junior colleges, offering 21,43,610 seats. However, only 14,32,654 students have registered for admission so far.

In the third CAP round, 70,707 students secured seats through the centralised admission process (CAP) and 22,354 students were admitted under the minority, in-house, and management quotas.

This brings the total number of admitted students to 8,11,731 till the end of the third round, including 93,061 fresh admissions.

According to education department officials, “All higher secondary junior colleges are mandated to begin academic sessions for FYJC by August 11, irrespective of the admission status. The department has also instructed regional offices to confirm the reopening status of all colleges and submit a compliance report.

In the fourth round of the FYJC, 3,151 students have completed fresh registrations till July 28. Additionally, 2,60,444 students have submitted Part 2 of their application forms. Another 9,430 students have submitted Part 2 forms for admissions under special quotas.

Students allotted seats in Round 4 will be required to confirm their admissions by physically reporting to the colleges between August 1 and 2.

To accommodate the remaining students, the education department had announced the schedule for the fourth round of admissions, submission of application and correction from July 28 to 29. Students who have not registered yet or need to edit their Part 1 form (personal details) or complete Part 2 (college preferences), can do so during this window. Students must lock both parts of the form after completing all the steps, to be considered for seat allotment. A special round of admissions will be held from August 1 to accommodate the remaining students. With barely two weeks left for colleges to start, students and parents are in limbo, hoping the fourth round provides them with a seat.