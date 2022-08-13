FYJC second merit list out, cut-offs drop in prominent colleges

The second merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) online centralised admissions declared by the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune, on Friday sees drop in cut-off lists of top 10 colleges.

In the second round, of the 59,517 seats available, 41,115 applicants were received and 17,062 students were allotted a college. The rest have to wait for the next round.

The cut-off of Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) which was 95 per cent in the first round has dropped to 94.60 per cent for commerce stream. Fergusson College’s cut-off for arts stream has dipped from 96.40 per cent to 96.20 per cent, and science stream has increased from 88 per cent to 94.40 per cent in the second round. At SP College, in all three streams, cut-offs have decreased in the second round — 93 per cent for arts stream, 88.40 per cent (commerce) and 91.40 per cent (science).

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “Even the colleges are trying to get good students with higher marks this year and so we can see a mix up of cut-offs compared to the first list. The cut-offs are expected to increase in the third round.”

Of the 17,062 allotted students, 5,586 were given the college of their first preference, 3,818 of their second preference and 2,363 of their third preference.

For the academic year, 104,047 students registered for Class 11 admissions till now. In the 306 junior colleges across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad division, 109,070 seats are available and 33,889 students have taken admission through regular and quota rounds and 75,181 seats are vacant and one more regular round is left.

Students allotted seats need to take admission by August 17 and the education department will release vacancy list for the next round on August 18.