FYJC special admission round to commence today

The Maharashtra State Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the final round of admissions for Class 11, or First Year Junior College (FYJC), on Sunday. This round will be held from September 22 to 25. This year, a total of 14,85,686 students registered for Class 11 admissions, out of which 13,43,969 students completed both parts of the application process.

Officials said the move ensures all students have a chance to confirm their seats before the absolute deadline. This includes students who missed out earlier or those who cleared the July re-examinations after failing in February-March.

This year, a total of 14,85,686 students registered for Class 11 admissions, out of which 13,43,969 students completed both parts of the application process. Following multiple admission rounds, 13,33,893 students have already been allotted seats in various junior colleges.

As the intake capacity across FYJC colleges in Maharashtra is 2,159,232 seats, 825,339 still remain vacant.

During the final round, junior colleges will announce vacant seats, category-wise reservations, and increase admission capacity where possible on September 22. New registrations, corrections in Part 1 of the application, and priority selections will also be allowed on 22 and 23 September. Colleges will then contact the selected students on September 24 and 25 to finalise admissions.

The Directorate has clarified that September 25 will be the absolute deadline for Class 11 admissions, and no further opportunities will be provided after this date.