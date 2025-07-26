FYJC admissions play spoilsport in holding school sports contests

PUNE: Delays and uncertainty in the Class 11 (first year junior college) admission process have caused significant disruptions in the scheduling and organisation of school-level sports competitions in Maharashtra to the extent that while tournaments for the under-14 and under-17 age groups are in their final planning stage, there is now a strong possibility that competitions for the under-19 category may be postponed, according to officials from the District Sports Office. Delays and uncertainty in FYJC admission process have caused significant disruptions in scheduling and organisation of school-level sports competitions in Maharashtra. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Officials revealed that the ongoing Class 11 admissions – slated to continue till August 1 – have directly affected the planning of school sports events, particularly for the under-19 age group. As many students in the under-19 category fall in this academic bracket, their participation and registration in competitions has been delayed. Consequently, while online registrations for the under-14 and under-17 age groups have already begun and the district sports officer has set a deadline of July 25 for the same, an extension of the registration deadline is being considered for the under-19 age group.

Jagannath Lakde, an official from the District Sports Office (Pune), said, “Since the Class 11 admission process is underway, we are unable to complete the registration process for the under-19 age group. We are therefore planning to extend the registration period. Meanwhile, the registration deadline for schools and students in the under-14 and under-17 categories has been set as July 25. There are a total 49 sporting events in the school games, and each school and college should ensure that every student participates in at least one sport. This participation can also be beneficial for students later in terms of grace marks and overall development.”

Ritika Jadhav, a Class 11 student and sprinter from a Pune-based junior college, said, “I’ve been preparing for the under-19 athletics events for the past few months, but the delay in admissions has left everything uncertain. We don’t even know when the trials or selections will take place. It is frustrating because these competitions are crucial not just for experience but also for grace marks and future sports scholarships. I hope that the authorities finalise the schedule soon so that we can focus on our performance and not be stuck in limbo.”

The National School Games (NSG) are conducted every year by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) under the Sports Authority of India. Students have to qualify through competitions held at the taluka, district, divisional, and state levels across 49 different sports disciplines to represent Maharashtra at the national level. Typically, tournaments for the under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories begin in July every year. This year however, none of the competitions have commenced despite July drawing to a close.

Meanwhile, officials have noted that many schools and colleges are not actively encouraging their students to participate in these competitions. Former athletes and sports professionals have called for a statewide campaign to be conducted at every school playground, making it mandatory for every student to engage in at least one sport to help foster a strong sporting culture and holistic development among the youth.