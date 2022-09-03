Gadkari proposes three-deck highway from Nashik Phata to Khed

PUNE To solve the problem of traffic jams at the automobile cluster in Chakan, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday proposed a three-deck highway from Nashik Phata to Khed. The total distance of the elevated highway is 30km, and it will have six lanes.

Gadkari said, “The traffic on the Pune-Nashik highway has increased drastically. Even Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is located on this road. By considering the traffic situation, I have instructed the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for an elevated highway between Nashik Phata and Khed.”

The world’s top automobile companies have their units in Chakan MIDC. Many industry people and foreign delegates have earlier highlighted traffic issues in the area.

“The previous tender process was scrapped to make way for the proposed three-deck highway, and there will be provision for Metro on the third level. It will help to solve the traffic problem of Chakan MIDC. By considering the next 30 to 40 years’ requirements, DPR will be prepared. Once the DPR is ready, NHAI will float the tenders for the same,” he said.

Meanwhile, he has also instructed officials to prepare DPR for Satara road. “Daily, there is huge traffic on Satara highway. To solve the issue a multilevel highway is needed, and instructions have been issued for the same,” he said.