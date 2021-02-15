Gambling den busted in Bhawani peth, 23 held
The Pune police booked 23 men after a raid was conducted on a gambling den in Kashewadi, Bhawani peth, on Saturday around midnight.
The police made seizures worth ₹1,34,690 of which ₹71,190 was in cash along with 19 mobile phones worth ₹63,500.
The owner of the den has been identified as Anvay Yusuf Khan (53), a resident of Chamanshah Dargah, Bhawani peth.
The 22 others were found to be from various parts of the city including Kashewadi, Kondhwa, Ghorpadi, Ganesh Peth, Ravivar peth, Lohiya Nagar, among others.
“We received information about the den and conducted a raid. In this area, this is the second raid in less than one month,” said Priyanka Narnavare, deputy commissioner of police, zone-1, Pune police.
A case under Sections 4 and 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered at Khadak police station against the 23 men.
Assistant police inspector Nana Sawant of Khadak police station is investigating the case.
