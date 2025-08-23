Ganesh mandals reach consensus on immersion procession, traditional sequence to continue

PUNE: The debate over the Ganesh immersion procession has been resolved with all Ganesh mandals agreeing to follow the traditional sequence with respect to participation. The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting convened Friday by MLA Hemant Rasane and Pune MP and minister Murlidhar Mohol and attended by representatives of the prestigious ‘Maanache Mandals’ and other Ganesh mandals. Following the meeting, it was announced that this year’s immersion procession will begin at 9.30 am and proceed in the customary sequence of mandals. Pune, India - September 13, 2018: Kesariwada Ganesh Festival procession in Pune, India, on Thursday, September 13,2018. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Differences arose when a few mandals expressed their desire to participate in the immersion procession ahead of schedule, leading to disagreements among the mandals and questions raised whether the age-old tradition of sequence would be disrupted. However, the Friday meeting successfully brought all parties to an amicable agreement.

Mohol said, “The differences that had surfaced were never about personal disputes but only about perspectives. All Ganesh mandals of Pune belong to one large family, and families resolve their issues through discussion, not division. I am glad that through dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding, we have arrived at a unanimous decision to continue the immersion procession in the traditional sequence. This shows the strength of Pune’s culture, unity in diversity, and respect for tradition. Such harmony not only preserves the sanctity of our public Ganesh festival but also sets an example for the entire country. I congratulate every mandal for displaying maturity and responsibility, ensuring that this year’s celebration once again reflects the pride and cultural glory of Pune.”

Rasane emphasised the cooperative spirit of Pune’s Ganesh mandals. “Pune’s public Ganesh mandals are like one family. While opinions may differ, I was confident that this issue could be resolved through discussion. All the mandals have shown maturity by reaching a consensus, and I wholeheartedly appreciate and congratulate them for their cooperative approach,” he said.

The Ganesh festival in Pune holds immense cultural significance and is recognised across the world for its unique traditions. Every year, lakhs of devotees from around India travel to Pune to witness the grandeur of the celebrations. Against this backdrop, the emergence of fresh differences was seen as unfavourable to the image and spirit of the city’s Ganesh festival. By settling the matter through dialogue, the festival’s legacy and unity have been preserved.