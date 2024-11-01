Menu Explore
Gang of mobile thieves held in Khadak

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 01, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Khadak police on Wednesday arrested a gang that stole mobile phones of citizens walking on roads and claimed to have solved 12 cases

Pune: The Khadak police on Wednesday arrested a gang that stole mobile phones of citizens walking on roads and claimed to have solved 12 cases.

Khadak police on Wednesday arrested a gang that stole mobile phones of citizens walking on roads and claimed to have solved 12 cases. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Khadak police on Wednesday arrested a gang that stole mobile phones of citizens walking on roads and claimed to have solved 12 cases. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The arrested have been identified as Govind Subhash Suryavanshi of Emannagar in Kondhwa, Ajay Manik Rasal of Ambedkarnagar in Kondhwa and Rahul Mahadev Gejge of Patil Vasti in Yeolewadi in Kondhwa.

Acting on a tip-off, constables Bhosle and Kharade nabbed the accused from Sushil Lodge near Sathe Colony. Police have seized 12 mobile phones worth 1.64 lakh from the trio.

