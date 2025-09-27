Edit Profile
    Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal flees abroad amid road rage firing case

    Police investigations have revealed that notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who has been absconding, is suspected to have fled abroad to London

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 10:29 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    PUNE: Police investigations have revealed that notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who has been absconding, is suspected to have fled abroad to London.

    On Friday, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Ghaywal.

    Police are probing how he managed to retain or obtain a passport despite a court order to surrender it, and how he secured a visa.

    On September 17, some gang Ghaywal members openly fired at a man, and later they also attacked a local man using a koyta in the Kothrud area. In the road rage case, police arrested five individuals, and a search for the other accused is underway.

    Following the incidents, police booked Ghaywal and his gang members under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Act.

    “Our investigation revealed that, to evade police arrest, Ghaywal is suspected to have fled abroad. We are following all necessary steps to track him,” said an official.

    Once a close aide of gangster Gaja Marne in the early 2000s, Ghaywal later broke away, triggering violent gang rivalries in Pune.

    He has previously been booked under MCOCA and detained under the MPDA Act, as per police records.

