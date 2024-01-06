Gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead in Pune, 8 held

Gangster Sharad Hiraman Mohol (40) was allegedly shot and injured by unidentified assailants at Sutardara area of Kothrud on Friday afternoon. Mohol was celebrating his marriage anniversary when he was shot dead near his residence. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

Three to four unidentified assailants fired four rounds at Mohol when he stepped out of his house at around 1:30 pm. Three bullets hit his chest, hand and right shoulder. Mohol was rushed to a private hospital in Kothrud where he underwent surgery and was later shifted to another hospital. Doctors declared him dead while undergoing treatment at around 3:15 pm, said police officials. Mohol was celebrating his marriage anniversary when he was shot dead near his residence.

By late night, the police have arrested eight persons from Kikavi near Shirval on the Pune-Satara Road and seized two cars, three pistols, three magazines and five live cartridges. The crime branch of Pune police had formed nine teams and initiated search operations in Pune city, Pune rural, Satara and Kolhapur areas.

As per initial reports, the police had identified one suspect, Sahil Kolekar, who was part of the Mohol gang.

The Kothrud police have filed a case under Sections 302, 307, 34 of the IPC and Sections 3, 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1), (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (zone-3) said, “At least three to four individuals were involved in the attack as per initial probe.”

Retesh Kumaarr, Pune police commissioner, said, “The crime was a fallout of inter-gang rivalry related to land dealings. As of now, no outside gang was involved in the case.”

According to the police, there were heated arguments between Mohol and Polekar over the latter’s land in Mutha village in Mulshi last week. Polekar was beaten up by Mohol during this meeting. Police suspect Polekar may have killed Mohol along with associates.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters of Mohol gathered outside of the Sassoon General Hospital where his body has been brought for autopsy. Heavy police force has been deployed outside the hospital for law and order.

According to the police records, at least 15 various cases of extortion, murder, and attempt to murder have been registered at various police stations in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural region against Mohol. He was an accused in the case related to the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail, but was acquitted.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was not a gang war as Mohol was killed by his own associates. “As our government knows how to deal with such notorious elements, no one dares to get involved in a gang war,” he said.

Meanwhile, the killing of gangster Sharad Mohol has triggered heightened concerns about an imminent surge in gang-related violence in the city. Police officials have acknowledged the potential for a significant escalation in gang-related violence as various factions may seek retribution or attempt to consolidate power in the wake of Mohol’s demise. Special units have been deployed to monitor hotspots and track individuals associated with the criminal underworld.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Heavy police force has been deployed at prominent locations across the city to avoid any untoward incident.

