Gardens to remain open till midnight on Kojagiri Purnima

PUNE By considering Kojagiri Purnima on Wednesday, October 16, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to keep its 211 public gardens open till midnight. PMC to keep its 211 public gardens open till midnight on October 16 on the occasion of Kojagiri Purnima. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Ashok Ghorpade, head of garden department, said, “Usually it is observed that many citizens prefer to visit the city’s gardens on Kojagiri Purnima, dedicated to Goddess Laxmi, to celebrate the festival in the presence of full moon. So, like every year, we will keep the public gardens open till midnight.”

“PMC had 211 public gardens, and they will remain open till 12 midnight on Wednesday. We request citizens to keep the gardens clean,” he said.