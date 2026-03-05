PUNE: A potential disaster was averted on Wednesday morning after a tanker carrying a hazardous chemical developed a gas leak near Theur Phata on the Pune–Solapur highway. Gas leak from chemical tanker near Theur Phata; major mishap averted

The incident occurred around 10.40 am when the tanker, travelling from Solapur to Pune, veered off the road and got stuck in mud along the highway stretch. The impact allegedly damaged the tanker’s main valve, triggering a leak of monomethylamine (MMA), a highly flammable and hazardous gas.

As the pungent odour spread in the area, panic gripped motorists and nearby residents. Traffic movement on the busy stretch was briefly affected.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Wagholi fire station of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) rushed to the spot. Officials said the tanker was carrying monomethylamine at around 40% concentration, and given the volatile nature of the chemical, the situation had the potential to escalate if not handled promptly.

Fire personnel first initiated technical measures to contain the leak and prevent further emission. With the help of a hydra crane, the tanker was then carefully pulled out of the mud.

Chief fire officer Devendra Potphode said timely intervention helped prevent a major accident. “As soon as we received the alert, our team was dispatched. Since there was an active chemical leak, the risk factor was high. However, prompt action by the firefighters ensured that a bigger mishap was avoided,” he said.

Officials said the situation was brought under control without any reported injuries. Traffic on the highway was restored shortly thereafter.