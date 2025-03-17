GBS cases persist, 2025 sees unprecedented surge 

Data collected by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has revealed that the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) caseload in the first two months of 2025 is similar to the annual GBS cases reported in 2023 and 2024. The numbers collected by PMC officials from private and government hospitals show that the city reported 198 GBS cases in 2023 and 205 in 2024, while in just months of 2025, Pune has already logged 141 cases and nine suspected deaths. Officials said the district saw an unusual surge in cases from January 9, particularly in Nande Gaon, Nanded, Dhayari, Kirkitwadi, and Khadakwasla. Of the 141 reported cases, 120 have been confirmed as GBS. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Health officials attribute the outbreak, particularly in the Sinhgad Road area, to contaminated water.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, said the state’s rapid response team directed data collection from hospitals.

“GBS cases usually occur sporadically. However, this year, clusters of cases emerged due to an alleged contaminated water supply. The situation was brought under control by the third week of February,” she said.

According to PMC officials, 115 of the affected patients have been discharged, while 17 remain hospitalised—11 on ventilator support, two in the ICU, and four in general wards.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, PMC assistant health chief, said mapping every diarrhoea and suspected GBS case along with their water sources helped contain the outbreak.

“The PMC water department ensured a safe and potable water supply in the affected areas. We are closely monitoring the situation, implementing control measures, and conducting awareness drives on food and hand hygiene,” she said.

GBS is a treatable neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves, causing weakness in the limbs, neck, face, and eyes, along with tingling, numbness, and, in severe cases, difficulty walking, swallowing, or breathing.