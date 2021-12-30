Genome sequencing report indicates spread of Omicron variant at local level

PUNE The rise in Covid-19 cases with some of them detected with the Omicron variant has prompted experts to believe the new variant has spread at the community level.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 85 cases of Omicron variant, 38 cases of them are from community surveillance. Based on the report experts predicted Omicron’s spread at the community level. As per the preliminary information these 38 cases do not have a history of any international travel.

“We have started community surveillance in Mumbai and Pune. Out of these 85 samples in which Omicron has been identified, 38 samples were picked up as a part of community surveillance. Primarily there is no history of international travel in these cases. We may need to take detailed information on this. But based on the report, we can say that local transmission of Omicron is being spotted,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer in a video message.

Of the 38 Omicron cases from community surveillance 19 are from Mumbai, five from Kalyan-Dombivali, three each from Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad, two each from Vasai Virar and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one each from Pune rural, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Panvel and Thane Municipal Corporation limits.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the State Covid-19 task force, attributed the huge surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai to the Omicron variant.

“In Mumbai, we are reasonably certain with indirect evidence that the current wave is being driven by Omicron. We will avail confirmation with the genomic sequencing labs. There is a mild nature of the disease. There is rapid doubling time, and also the cluster outbreaks are witnessed. In the first week of December, we were reporting 150 cases, then 1,336 Covid-19 cases jumped to 2,500 cases, and the Covid-19 cases had reached the number of 1336 within three days from 600 cases. Clearly, this doubling and double doubling pattern that this is an Omicron like variant which is driving the current trend,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, in an interview with a private news channel.

Earlier the directorate of health services had issued a letter stating that community surveillance on the emergence of the Omicron variant will be carried out from December 21 to 31. Daily positive samples of RT-PCR from PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Mumbai are being collected and sent for genome sequencing.

According to experts though the cases have been increasing, no exponential rise in hospitalisations has been recorded and which is a good thing.

“Good news is that this infection is mild. On Wednesday, in Mumbai 2,500 Covid-19 cases were reported, but most of these cases are asymptomatic. It is a good thing that symptoms are mild, hospitalisation is less and mortality is less. But still, we need to take precautions to avoid its spread,” said Dr Pradip Awate.

While mentioning that the delta variant is still in existence, Dr Joshi said that it is important to identify which variant has caused the infection.

“We still get severe disease or hospitalisations, but they are largely driven by Delta variant. That is our current worry. Because we are in the transition time, it is important to identify whether it is Omicron or Delta variant. Let’s hope that Omicron replaces Delta variant. We need data to suggest that. We will have clear answers in a week or two whether a replacement has happened. Till that time, it will be all informed speculations or clinical judgements,” said Dr Joshi.