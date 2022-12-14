Home / Cities / Pune News / Geofabric to be used for Pune riverfront project

Geofabric to be used for Pune riverfront project

Published on Dec 14, 2022 11:27 PM IST

While working on the riverfront project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is using thousands of metres of geotextile for the embankment of the Mula and Mutha rivers

The geofabric was layed with stones on top on the Mula-Mutha river bank. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
ByAbhay Khairnar

While working on the riverfront project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is using thousands of metres of geotextile for the embankment of the Mula and Mutha rivers.

Commenting on the same, PMC riverfront project in-charge Srinivas Bonala stated, “We are implementing a tried-and-true technology for soil conservation and water filtration. We are laying geofabric while building embankments on both sides of the river and then laying stones on top of it. This will help to keep the soil in the riverbed as it is during the rainy season.”

The first phase of the riverfront project, from Sangamwadi to the Bund Garden Bridge, is being built by BG Shirke Construction Technology Pvt Ltd. The company’s engineers, who requested anonymity, stated, “The total distance from Sangamwadi to Bund Garden is 3.5 kilometres. On both sides, it becomes 7 kilometres, and we would need to lay geotextile on both sides.”

The officials explained, “We need to place a special order for the fabric as we need to consider the width of the riverbed. All contractors would have to use it even when they are working on other phases.”

Bonala stated, “PMC completed the river embankment work ten years ago, and the geofabric was also used at the time. It is extremely beneficial to control soil erosion.”

During the rainy season, this geo fabric will be helpful in the filtration of muddy water, which keeps the river’s water clean.

Considering the riverfront development is 44 kilometres long, the contractors would need to use thousands of metres of geofabric on both banks.

