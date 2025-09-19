Gig workers accuse ride-hailing firms of exploitation

Tensions between online ride-hailing platforms Ola, Uber, and Rapido and transport unions escalated on Thursday as autorickshaw, cab, and aggregator driver organisations staged a protest outside the transport commissioner’s office in Mumbai. On Thursday as autorickshaw, cab, and aggregator driver organisations staged a protest outside the transport commissioner’s office in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

The demonstrators accused ride-hailing platforms of flouting government rules and cheating both drivers and passengers, while alleging inaction from the transport minister and the commissionerate.

According to the circular issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), aggregator companies are required to pay drivers at the rate of ₹32 per kilometer. However, union leaders alleged that while these companies collect fares from passengers at this rate, drivers are paid only ₹10 to ₹11 per kilometer. This ₹20 difference per kilometer, they said, amounts to large-scale exploitation. Protesters accused the government of shielding private companies instead of protecting the rights of drivers.

Driver unions, along with the Maharashtra Gig Workers Union, warned of intensifying their agitation if the authorities failed to intervene. Many of these organisations have been staging a sit-in protest at Azad Maidan for the last 65 days over the same demands.

Keshav Kshirsagar, president of the Gig Workers Union, demanded strict action and said, “The transport minister and the commissioner must take concrete steps against these companies. They are openly defying government orders, and yet no accountability is being enforced.”

A recent meeting was held between assistant transport commissioner Bharat Kalskar, representatives of Ola, Uber, and Rapido, as well as Gig worker unions. In the meeting, it was decided that the per-kilometer rate would be revised to ₹22.50, a compromise accepted by both the companies and the unions. The companies had also assured that the revised rates would reflect on their apps starting from September 16. However, two days after the deadline, drivers reported that fares continued to display at the earlier rate of only ₹11 per kilometer.