GIPE, Yashada design PG course in public policy for state govt staff

For the first time, government’s Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada) and Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) have designed a specialised course on public policy for government officials.

The 93-year-old institution and Yashada have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out academic and research initiatives. In their first step towards collaboration, they have planned a one-year post graduate diploma course on public policy aimed at training mid-career civil services officers.

S Chokkalingam, director general, Yashada, said, “It will be a first-of-its-kind, one-year post graduate diploma mainly for state government officers to teach them about public policy with emphasis on economic planning. The course will also be offered to students selected by GIPE. The government-sponsored course primarily for its officers is planned for the next academic year 2023- 2024.”

According to Chokkalingam, the course is designed in two ways, a one-year post graduate diploma and two-year post graduate degree course.

“We are yet to work out the curriculum which will wholly be designed by GIPE, but it aims primarily at economic policy and public finance,” he said.

The selection of government officers for the course will be set on the lines of Domestic Funding of Foreign Training (DFFT) scheme introduced by the government in 2001 with an objective to upgrade the knowledge and skills of its officers as well as to provide exposure to best practices by deputing them to different long/short‐term training programmes.