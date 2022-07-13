GIPE, Yashada design PG course in public policy for state govt staff
For the first time, government’s Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada) and Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) have designed a specialised course on public policy for government officials.
The 93-year-old institution and Yashada have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out academic and research initiatives. In their first step towards collaboration, they have planned a one-year post graduate diploma course on public policy aimed at training mid-career civil services officers.
S Chokkalingam, director general, Yashada, said, “It will be a first-of-its-kind, one-year post graduate diploma mainly for state government officers to teach them about public policy with emphasis on economic planning. The course will also be offered to students selected by GIPE. The government-sponsored course primarily for its officers is planned for the next academic year 2023- 2024.”
According to Chokkalingam, the course is designed in two ways, a one-year post graduate diploma and two-year post graduate degree course.
“We are yet to work out the curriculum which will wholly be designed by GIPE, but it aims primarily at economic policy and public finance,” he said.
The selection of government officers for the course will be set on the lines of Domestic Funding of Foreign Training (DFFT) scheme introduced by the government in 2001 with an objective to upgrade the knowledge and skills of its officers as well as to provide exposure to best practices by deputing them to different long/short‐term training programmes.
Punjab police firing cases: Trial court seeks status reports within fortnight
A trial court in Faridkot on Tuesday directed the two Punjab Police special investigation teams (SITs) probing the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents to submit their status reports within a fortnight. Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, after police resorted to firing to disperse those protesting against a sacrilege incident.
Automobile dealers to issue e-RCs for new vehicles in Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched a new service for issuance of e-registration certificates (e-RCs) of new vehicles through automobile dealers in the state. Mann, while launching the citizen-centric service, said it will provide a huge reprieve to Punjabi residents desirous of buying new vehicles and enable them to get the delivery of smart registration certificate at their doorsteps.
Lucknow: Preparations afoot for voting to elect new President
A strong room has been set up at room number 54 near the PD Tandon Hall of state legislative assembly at Vidhan Bhawan here as preparations get stepped up for voting at the Tilak Hall (Vidhan Bhawan) to elect a new President on July 18. Droupadi Murmu is the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate while Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition's joint candidate for the post of President. Both of them visited the state capital recently.
Vidhan Sabha land row: SAD accuses Punjab CM of giving up state’s rights over Chandigarh
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his recent statement seeking land to build a separate high court and legislative assembly for Punjab in Chandigarh, calling it an act of surrendering the state's rights over the Union Territory. Mann's statement had come following this development.
Man beats daughter to death in Chitrakoot, FIR lodged
A man allegedly beat The accused Bamochan Yadav's 17-year-old daughter to death in Itwa village of Chitrakoot district late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of police, Chitrakoot, Atul Sharma said the reason for the crime was yet to be established. Initial investigation revealed Yadav was seen beating his daughter Neetu, 17, around 10 pm on Monday night. Sharma said Neetu's mother had passed away 10 years ago and Yadav had married another woman later.
