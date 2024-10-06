Menu Explore
Gold worth 1.80 cr stolen from jewellery shop in Ganesh Peth; 5 booked

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 07, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The incident was reported during night hours of October 1 at Z Jewellers and Enterprises in Ganesh Peth

Pune city police have booked the manager, craftsman and three other workers of the gold shop for theft of 4.5 kg of gold valued at approximately 1.80 crore from the shop.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Mithun Sheikh alias Antique, his brother-in-law Rahul, 26, nephew Shamim, 19, another nephew Sunny Sheikh, 20, and his son-in-law Rajib Sheikh, 30, all originally hailing from West Bengal who worked at the shop.
The accused have been identified as Mohammad Mithun Sheikh alias Antique, his brother-in-law Rahul, 26, nephew Shamim, 19, another nephew Sunny Sheikh, 20, and his son-in-law Rajib Sheikh, 30, all originally hailing from West Bengal who worked at the shop. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported during night hours of October 1 at Z Jewellers and Enterprises in Ganesh Peth.

After Jamir Ibrhamim Sheikh, owner of the shop, came to know about the incident, he tried to contact his employees but after repeated attempts he failed to get in touch, so on October 5 he filed a police complaint.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Mithun Sheikh alias Antique, his brother-in-law Rahul, 26, nephew Shamim, 19, another nephew Sunny Sheikh, 20, and his son-in-law Rajib Sheikh, 30, all originally hailing from West Bengal who worked at the shop.

As per the complaint, the accused have been working in the shop since 2016. Initially Mohammand joined his shop and after gaining his confidence he called his relatives to work with him.

On October 1, accused Mohammad and others made jewellery of 10. 5 kg pure gold. Out of which 6 kg of gold jewellery were delivered as per the requirement of their clients and the remaining 4.5 kg was kept at the locker of the shop.

The shop owner claimed that all transactions and business were taken care of by the accused as he was close to the owner and hence the owner had kept one locker key with them. The shop owner alleged that on Tuesday night the accused stole the gold and escaped.

Arvind Shinde, sub-inspector at Faraskhana police station, said, “We have formed teams and search of the all accused is going on. We are also analysing CCTV footage installed in the locality.”

A case has been filed at Faraskhana police station under sections 306, 3(5) of the BNS.

