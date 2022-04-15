Good Friday message: Jesus preached radical unity, says Pune bishop
Reverend Fr Thomas Dabre, Bishop of Pune, on the eve of observance of Good Friday, said the day is at the heart of the Christian faith.
Dabre said Jesus Christ, who is merciful, kind, patient and forgiving, proclaimed freedom of the children of God, unlike the priests and scholars of that period.
The bishop said the religious leaders of Jesus’ time could neither appreciate nor accept the revolutionary religious reform that he initiated. He said the history reveals that any religion introduced a new vital and impulse of life into society.
“The message of Jesus is liberty of all children of God. He broke down the walls of separation, division and discrimination among men and women, sinners and saints, insiders and outsiders, natives and foreigners, rich and poor. This was the message of radical unity, freedom and equality of all human beings,” Dabre said, adding that Good Friday thus calls upon us not to impose a cross on others but take up their cross and reduce and lighten their suffering.
“Good Friday teaches us to work selflessly and relentlessly for the well-being of all without discrimination,” Dabre said.
SSLC exam results date announced; a record number of students were absent
After having set out the answer booklet for this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the results date has been set by the Higher Education Board for next month. After releasing the answer key on April 12, the board said evaluation of the papers will take till April 21 and the results will most likely be announced on May 12. Alarmingly, this year's exams saw a record number of absent students.
Star Air launches the first non-stop flight between Belagavi and Nagpur
On April 16, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group will operate the first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. With no prior direct flights between the two cities, Star Air will become the first airline in the history of Indian aviation to achieve this remarkable feat. Star Air will operate twice a week between Belagavi and Nagpur on Tuesday and Saturday.
Patient attacks doctor in Delhi hospital: Report
A doctor was attacked by a patient with a pair of scissors in an Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Friday, police said. The doctor managed to escape the attack with minor injuries in his hand, they said. The incident took place when the doctor came to treat the 40-year-old patient in the ICU.
Girl raped in Bengal’s Birbhum
Kolkata: A tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Thursday night. Police said she was sitting on the banks of the Kopai river with a friend when three men raped her. They added she has been admitted to a state-run hospital in Bolpur. Officials said top Indian Police Service officers were rushed to the crime scene in Birbhum on Friday morning. No arrests were made till Friday afternoon.
Delhi govt says panel to consider revision of auto & taxi fares soon
The Delhi government on Friday announced the formation of a committee to consider autorickshaw and taxi fares revision, this ahead of a strike called by the unions seeking subsidy on Compressed Natural Gas. The Delhi government's assurance comes day after the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations warned the authorities to go on strike from Monday if their demand for subsidy on gas prices was not met.
