Good response to measles vaccination in Pune district

The overall measles vaccination from April to October has been 53 per cent in the district. Vaccination coverage in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was 42.7 per cent till October-end. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 56.8 per cent vaccination coverage till October-end, said officials.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad (ZP), said that Pune district has managed to have good vaccination against measles therefore we have been able to control the cases.

“The vaccination against measles drive in the district has seen a good response from beneficiaries. The five cases in rural areas are in children of migrants. Pune rural has reported 60.4 per cent measle vaccination coverage between January to October end,” said Prasad.

After the task force recommendation this week, state health minister Tanaji Sawant has ordered a special vaccination drive for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) across Maharashtra from December 15.

“The special vaccination drive will be conducted in two phases. The first phase is December 15 to December 25 this year and the second phase is January 15 to January 25, 2023. These special vaccination drives will cover children who have missed even a single dose of MMR vaccine. The vaccine doses will be four weeks apart,” said Sawant.

He added that district and municipal corporation health departments are directed to prepare a list of beneficiaries at the local levels.

“Additional vaccination drives are to be organised by the health department at local levels. Human resources should be mobilised and awareness regarding the campaign should be done,” said Sawant.

Till Friday, Maharashtra has reported at least 940 confirmed children with measles infection with over 14,440 suspected cases. However, as opposed to earlier, these cases have seen a spread to 18 districts and municipal corporations across Maharashtra. There are now 121 clusters in Maharashtra that have reported the cases. Also, 17 deaths due to measles have been reported so far, confirmed health department.

Out of these 17 deaths, 11 are from Mumbai, 3 from Bhiwandi, 2 from Thane Municipal Corporation and 1 from Vasai-Virar.