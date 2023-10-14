Good response to Pune Metro feeder bus service

Pune: The feeder bus service facility provided by public transport utility Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamanadal Limited (PMPML) for Pune Metro passengers has received good response. Around 213,958 passengers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have used the service in September. The feeder bus service facility provided by PMPML for Pune Metro passengers has received good response. (HT)

PMPML earned an income of around ₹27 lakh as it daily made 26 trips through 10 buses at metro stations.

The PMPML administration started a feeder bus service from various Pune metro stations to enable passengers to reach their destination in the city. As per the information given by PMPML, the buses make 22 rounds in Pune and four in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The route of Metro Shuttle No. 37 that runs from Pimpri Metro Station to Akurdi Railway Station will be changed due to poor passenger response. Also, the services of the upcoming Vanaz-Ruby Hall Clinic will be extended to Ramwadi Metro Station.

A feeder service will be started between Ramwadi Station and Ramwadi to Pune Airport.

“There is a plan to ply a bus every 15 minutes from Pune Airport,” said a senior PMPML official on condition of anonymity.

Welcoming the PMPML decision, commuter Kapil Jedhe said, “I often travel by the Pune Metro and take the feeder bus service from Garware College Metro Station to go towards Deccan Gymkhana side of the city. The connectivity of metro and bus services is beneficial for many commuters.”

