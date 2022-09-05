Goon attacks police in Pune, nabbed

A police constable was injured after an externed criminal, Akash alias Bhavdya Bharat Kudale, attacked a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police who had gone to arrest him. The incident took place at Dalvinagar near the Chinchwad railway line on Saturday.

The injured police constable has been identified as Amol Gulab Mane. He is undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital, said officials.

Police said, they got a tip-off of Kudale‘s presence in Chinchwad and formed a team of five police personnel and reached the spot to nab him. When constable Mane was asking him questions he attacked him and Mane sustained injuries.

NJ Talwade, police sub-inspector at Chinchwad police station, said, “Kudale was extrened by Pimpri Chinchwad police for two years. But he was present in Chinchwad and when we went to arrest him he attacked one of our team members. We have arrested him after the incident,” Talwade said.

A case is registered against the accused under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and section 142 of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, (penalty for entering without permission area from which a person is directed to remove himself or over staying when permitted to return temporarily).