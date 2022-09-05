Goon attacks police in Pune, nabbed
A police constable was injured after an externed criminal, Akash alias Bhavdya Bharat Kudale, attacked a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police who had gone to arrest him. The incident took place at Dalvinagar near the Chinchwad railway line on Saturday.
The injured police constable has been identified as Amol Gulab Mane. He is undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital, said officials.
Police said, they got a tip-off of Kudale‘s presence in Chinchwad and formed a team of five police personnel and reached the spot to nab him. When constable Mane was asking him questions he attacked him and Mane sustained injuries.
NJ Talwade, police sub-inspector at Chinchwad police station, said, “Kudale was extrened by Pimpri Chinchwad police for two years. But he was present in Chinchwad and when we went to arrest him he attacked one of our team members. We have arrested him after the incident,” Talwade said.
A case is registered against the accused under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and section 142 of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, (penalty for entering without permission area from which a person is directed to remove himself or over staying when permitted to return temporarily).
PMC betters immersion facility, 150 mobile tanks deployed in 15 wards
After the residents criticised the facilities provided by Pune Municipal Corporation for Ganpati immersion on Day 2 of the festivities, the civic body ensured to provide top services on the fifth day. On Sunday, at least 150 mobile immersion tanks were made available in all wards. Most residents made use of the available mobile tanks, said officials.
State Capital Region: Uttar Pradesh government to float global tender to select agency for DPR
The state government will soon float a global tender to select an experienced company to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed U.P. State Capital Region (U.P.SCR), a government spokesman said here on Sunday. “The government will soon invite bids through a global tender to select an expert agency to prepare DPR of the U.P.SCR as announced by the chief minister,” the spokesman said.
‘No entry’ violators cause traffic chaos irk Sadashiv peth residents
Despite the entire road from Khajina vihir chowk to Nagnath Par chowk being a one-way and the pandals of prominent Ganapati mandals put up at each of these chowks prominently displaying 'no entry' hoardings, motorists and bike riders continue to enter the road from the wrong side, that too during evening peak hours, causing congestion and pollution and annoying the residents of Sadashiv peth in the bargain.
Two girls who went missing from Kusgaon rescued by police in 4 hours
In a shocking incident, two minor girls who went missing from Kusgaon in Maval tehsil were found onboard the Panvel-Nanded train in Osmanabad on Saturday, said police officials from Pune rural. According to police two minor girls aged 13 and 12 years went to school on Saturday, early morning around 7:30 am, but did not return home. Police informer told that two girls were spotted on Pune railway station premises on Saturday evening.
Gang posing as I-T officials robs Khanna man of ₹25L
A gang of miscreants posing as income tax officers robbed ₹25 lakh from the home of a farmer at Rohno Khurd village in Khanna in the wee hours of Sunday. The complainant, Sajjan Singh, said that he was at home with his wife, son and two other relatives, when four masked miscreants – including two turbaned men, barged into their home posing as I-T officials at around 5 am.
