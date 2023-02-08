Home / Cities / Pune News / Goons threaten hotelier with sickle, extort money; case registered

Goons threaten hotelier with sickle, extort money; case registered

pune news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 11:28 PM IST

Police said they have collected CCTV footage from the locality and found that five people were involved in the incident and they are trying to ascertain their identity

A group of five to six people entered the hotel and started abusing victim and his staffers, they all were wearing masks. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A group of five to six people entered the hotel and started abusing victim and his staffers, they all were wearing masks. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE Pimpri Police, on Tuesday, filed a complaint against unidentified individuals for threatening, assaulting a hotelier and extorting 1,500 from the cash counter while brandishing sickles and swords at him and his workers.

A complaint was filed by Balkrishna Jitman Shershth (33), a resident of Pimpri. He is the owner of ‘Hitler Cross Chinese’ restaurant near Masulkar bus stop in Pimpri. As per his complaint, on Sunday at around 11:30 pm a group of five to six people entered the hotel and started abusing him and his staffers, they all were wearing masks.

Police said, when Shershth tried to resist them, they threatened him with swords, sickles, and wooden sticks and thrashed him. Later they took 1,500 from the cash counter. While leaving the hotel they vandalized the hotel and fled the spot.

Police officials from Pimpri police station said, “As per a complaint filed by the owner of the hotel, we have registered a case against unknown people.”

Police said they have collected CCTV footage from the locality and found that five people were involved in the incident and they are trying to ascertain their identity.

A case has been registered at Pimpri police station under sections 392 (Punishment for robbery), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out