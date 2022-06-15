Home / Cities / Pune News / Govt allocates 3 crore to upgrade 30 urban primary healthcare centres in Pune
Govt allocates 3 crore to upgrade 30 urban primary healthcare centres in Pune

The state government on Wednesday stated that 30 urban primary healthcare centres in Pune will be upgraded
The state government on Wednesday stated that 30 urban primary healthcare centres in Pune will be upgraded. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The state government on Wednesday stated that 30 urban primary healthcare centres in Pune will be upgraded. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

The state government on Wednesday stated that 30 urban primary healthcare centres in Pune will be upgraded. These centres will act as a hub of preventive healthcare for the population in the vicinity. To boost and strengthen the network of urban primary healthcare centres, the government has allocated 3 crore funds.

According to an order issued, there are 30 urban primary healthcare centres across Pune district that will get an infrastructure boost.

Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad (ZP) said, “During the pandemic, we saw the importance of the nexus of a strong public healthcare infrastructure. Through these urban primary healthcare centres, the public can access healthcare at cheaper costs. Along with a boost in infrastructure, there will also be a holistic upliftment of infrastructure at these centres. This will aid health benefits to reach everyone in the society.”

He further added that total funds of 33,406,181 will be allocated to these 30 centres.

“Urban primary healthcare centre improvement will be implemented under the 15th Finance Commission. These centres are located in Junnar, Lonavala, Indapur, Bhor, Shirur and other areas across the district. Some centres are in the cantonment limits of Pune city,” said Prasad.

