Govt includes Japanese Encephalitis vaccination in national immunization programme

The state public health department has included the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccine as part of the routine immunization programme for Pune, Raigad, and Parbhani districts. The health department ordered that the JE vaccination campaign be conducted only until April 30, 2025. Later, the JE vaccine was made part of the routine immunisation programme, they said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director, state family welfare bureau, said, “The JE vaccination is still not part of national immunization across Maharashtra. There are still 37 districts and municipal corporations in the state that don’t have JE vaccination as part of routine immunisation.”

According to the officials, in March 2025, a pilot project for the JE vaccination drive was launched by the state health department in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Panvel districts. The health department ordered that the JE vaccination campaign be conducted only until April 30, 2025. Later, the JE vaccine was made part of the routine immunisation programme, they said.

In the three districts, there is an eligible population of 50 lakh children in the 1-15 years age group. During the drive JE vaccine dose of 0.5ml will be administered in the muscle on the outer side of the left thigh.

Dr Pravin Vedpathak, assistant director of the state family welfare department, who is in charge of routine immunization, said, the first phase of the JE vaccination for children was carried out three years ago in 16 districts of Maharashtra including Gondia, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Solapur, Bhandara and Dharashiv among others.

“Later the JE immunization was made part of routine immunization in these 16 districts. Similarly in Pune, Raigad and Parbhani, the JE vaccination has been made part of the national immunisation programme,” he said.

As per officials, JE immunization is conducted for children in both government and private schools, anganwadis, and in the community.