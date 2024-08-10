Govt nurses in city hold protests for old pension scheme 

The Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) on Friday held a demonstration at Sassoon General Hospitals (SGH) and threatened to go on strike demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS). Pune district has over 1,500 nurses of MSNA, out of which 1,000 are from SGH. MSNA, president Rekha Thite, executive president Pragya Gaikwad, treasurer Aruna Gaikwad and general secretary Madhuri Ombale were present during the protest and urged all members to participate in the demonstration. (HT PHOTO)

Despite promises from the government, there is no official notification or government resolution issued regarding OPS.

During the protests, Thite said, “No services were hampered as it was a demonstration but if there is no official notification from the government we will go on strike. There is a meeting scheduled for 11 August between the government and MSNA. The further action will be decided after the meeting.”

The protest aims to pressure the government to consider the OPS. To ensure that retired nurses receive a pension, which is 50% of their last drawn basic salary, along with adjustments for inflation, as part of a more secure social security system, they said.

“We will not rest until our demands are met. At SGH in one ward two nurses cater to 80 patients. The Nurses, patient ratio is very poor, and this adds to the huge workload of nurses and the treatment quality is compromised,” said Pragya Gaikwad.