Tue, Dec 16, 2025
Govt schools in Maharashtra directed to submit geo-location data

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 03:16 am IST

Authorities have been told to ensure that all schools under their jurisdiction complete the process at the earliest, in accordance with the prescribed guidelines

All municipal and Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra have been directed to mandatorily record the exact geographical location of their premises using the UDISE Plus GIS Capture mobile application.

In case of technical issues, schools may seek assistance from taluka-, district- or state-level computer programmers, MIS coordinators or operators. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The directive, issued on December 15 by Sanjay Yadav, State Project Director of the Maharashtra Primary Education Council, has been communicated to municipal commissioners and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads across the state.

As per the instructions, school heads have been asked to download the UDISE Plus GIS Capture app, available on both Android and iOS platforms, and log in using their UDISE ID and password to capture and submit precise latitude and longitude coordinates of their school locations.

According to officials, the geo-tagged data collected through the application will be used by the Union Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy for effective implementation, planning, allocation of educational resources, policy-making and graphical analysis at the central, state, district and taluka levels.

Officials emphasised that timely and accurate data submission by all schools is crucial for strengthening education planning and governance across Maharashtra.

