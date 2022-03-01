Govt took steps early on to evacuate Indians from Ukraine, says Athawale

PUNE Union minister for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the government had started the preparation for bringing Indian nationals back from Ukraine when war in that country was only a possibility. He was responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism about the delayed response

Congress and its leaders have accused the Narendra Modi government of not taking effective steps to bring back Indian students. On Tuesday, an Indian student was killed in a firing in Ukraine.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that while the condition of Indians stranded in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, was worsening, the Narendra Modi government was not taking effective steps to bring them home.

“When there was (only) a possibility of war, the Government of India had already started taking steps for the evacuation of students. Efforts are being made to evacuate all students and other Indian nationals. Rahul Gandhi is very good at making allegations. Instead, he should support the government,” said Athawale said

He also condoled the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a student from Karnataka, who died in shelling in Ukraine