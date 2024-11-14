Goyal criticises Thackeray over frisking incident, claims Sena (UBT) has forsaken Hindutva

Pune: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval over Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction to a recent security check of his belongings, accusing the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader of creating a “needless drama”. Goyal suggested that Thackeray’s frustration over the incident stemmed from a “fear of being exposed” and dismissed his response as an exaggerated reaction to standard security procedures. Union minister Piyush Goyal (in pic) expressed disapproval over Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction to a recent security check of his belongings, accusing Shiv Sena (UBT) leader of creating ‘needless drama’. (HT)

Speaking at a press conference in Pune, Goyal accused Thackeray of abandoning the Shiv Sena’s traditional Hindutva stance in favor of “appeasement politics”. He said, “The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s ideology has changed. Hindutva is no longer visible. What remains is merely symbolic, and Thackeray is now deeply embedded in appeasement politics.” He criticised the Sena (UBT)’s alliance with the Congress and NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, positioning it as a departure from its founding principles.

The incident in question involved Thackeray’s bags being checked by poll officials before a rally in Yavatmal district, an action Thackeray later claimed was a targeted move against him. Goyal, however, defended the check as routine, noting that even deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s belongings were inspected on November 5 and 7 without any public complaints.

Goyal highlighted that similar checks are routinely conducted on ordinary citizens, stating, “It’s the job of the Election Commission and security forces to ensure security. Thackeray’s reaction suggests personal insecurity”. He pointed out that police inspections of vehicles at checkposts are common for everyone, emphasising that no individual, including political leaders, should expect special treatment.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray’s convoy was reportedly stopped at a check-post on the Maharashtra-Goa border, an incident Goyal referenced by saying, “If regular citizens are subject to checks, why should Thackeray or the Gandhi family be exceptions?”