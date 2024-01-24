Group clashes with FTII students over banners decrying Babri Masjid demolition

A fight broke out inside the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus over banners put up by students condemning the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid and calling it the death of the Indian Constitution. The banner was put up near the Wisdom Tree following the consecration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, a group of people barged into the FTII campus on Tuesday at around 1.30 pm and engaged in a physical altercation with the students who had put up the banners. The banner was put up near the Wisdom Tree following the consecration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024, and read, “Remember Babri. Death of Constitution”.

Late in the evening, A separate FIR was lodged against three FTII students at Deccan police station for promoting enmity between two groups under IPC sections 153B and 295A (For Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings). The FIR was lodged based on complaint by Ramesh Padwal of Samasta Hindu Bandhav Samajik Sanstha.

A case at Deccan police station was registered against Padwal as well.

Sandeep Singh Gill, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), said, “At least 10 to 12 individuals entered the FTII campus in the afternoon. They tore up the banners and clashed with the students over the written text about the Babri Masjid and Constitution.”

Till evening, there was no arrest made in the case although Gill said that the police are in the process of serving notices to the protesters.

The FTII students alleged that a group of people entered the FTII campus, chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and attacked Mankap Nokwoham, who is the president of the FTII Students’ Association. According to the students, Nokwoham was brutally beaten and his shirt was torn in the assault.

Sayantan Chakrabarti, general secretary, FTII Students’ Association, alleged that the protesters vandalised the installations and the property of the FTII kept at the Wisdom Tree and burned down the banners put up by the students. “Four students sustained grievous injuries in the attack. As the police arrived at the Wisdom Tree, the mob started disengaging and the security guards took them back to the main gate. There was no action taken by the police after seeing the ongoing assault and the culprits were left free to go. Thereafter, the mob assembled outside the police station where the students were taken for their statements,” Chakrabarti said. A release issued by the FTII Students’ Association stated, “The FTII Students’ Association strongly stands against such a dire attack on our democratic rights as well as the lives of students.”

Despite repeated attempts, the FTII administration did not respond.

On the other hand, one Ravindra Padwal, who was involved in the clash and heads the Samast Hindu Bandhav Samajik Sanstha, said, “They (FTII students) were displaying posters mentioning ‘Remember Babri, Death of Constitution’ and other derogatory comments about our Lord Ram. Hence, we were asking them to remove the posters but they used abusive language against us.’’

A case has been registered against Padwal under sections 143, 146, 147, 149, 323, 427, 447, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

Padwal told Hindustan Times that the police have served them notices and that they are in the process of registering an FIR against the FTII students for contempt of court and publishing provocative posters which can create conflict between the Hindus and Muslims.