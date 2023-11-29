close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Hadapsar man arrested for shooting pet dog with pellet gun

Hadapsar man arrested for shooting pet dog with pellet gun

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 29, 2023 05:52 AM IST

Man arrested for shooting pet dog with pellet gun, resulting in severe injuries and disability. Accused claimed dog irritated him. Investigation underway.

The Hadapsar police on Monday arrested a man from Manjari Budruk for allegedly shooting a pet dog with a pellet gun, resulting in severe injuries and disability to the canine.

The incident happened on November 21 near Kiran Enclave, a residential society, near the premises of Lokmangal Society. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident happened on November 21 near Kiran Enclave, a residential society, near the premises of Lokmangal Society. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Ali Riyaz Thaver, a resident of Manjari Budruk. The incident happened on November 21 near Kiran Enclave, a residential society, near the premises of Lokmangal Society.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the complaint lodged by Priti Vikas Agarawal (46), Bouncy, her beloved pet, was peacefully seated on the road within the society, when Thawer discharged his pellet gun, causing significant harm to the animal. The pellets penetrated Bouncy’s body, leading to disabilities for the pet.

Police said that the accused claimed that Bouncy irritated him when he was passing in the nearby area. Hence in order to get rid of the dog menace, he fired on her by using a pellet gun.

As per the complaint filed by Agarwal on November 27, Hadapsar police have registered a complaint under IPC sections 428, and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out