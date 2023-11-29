Hadapsar man arrested for shooting pet dog with pellet gun

The Hadapsar police on Monday arrested a man from Manjari Budruk for allegedly shooting a pet dog with a pellet gun, resulting in severe injuries and disability to the canine. The incident happened on November 21 near Kiran Enclave, a residential society, near the premises of Lokmangal Society. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Ali Riyaz Thaver, a resident of Manjari Budruk. The incident happened on November 21 near Kiran Enclave, a residential society, near the premises of Lokmangal Society.

According to the complaint lodged by Priti Vikas Agarawal (46), Bouncy, her beloved pet, was peacefully seated on the road within the society, when Thawer discharged his pellet gun, causing significant harm to the animal. The pellets penetrated Bouncy’s body, leading to disabilities for the pet.

Police said that the accused claimed that Bouncy irritated him when he was passing in the nearby area. Hence in order to get rid of the dog menace, he fired on her by using a pellet gun.

As per the complaint filed by Agarwal on November 27, Hadapsar police have registered a complaint under IPC sections 428, and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and further investigation is underway.