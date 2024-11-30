Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Aundh, Baner and Wanowrie see max open waste burning cases: Report

PUNE: A report on the incidence of open waste burning in the city released on Friday, November 29, by the ‘Pune Air Action Hub’ – a citizens’ forum that aims to reduce air pollution in the city and minimise its impact on citizens’ health – revealed that Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Aundh, Baner and Wanowrie experience more open waste burning as compared to other areas in the city. Whereas seasonally, the least instances of open waste burning take place during the monsoon and the most such instances take place during winter. The report also highlighted that the grievance redressal mechanism of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is ineffective, and there is need for urgent action to address the issue. Citizens’ forum ‘Pune Air Action Hub’ report on open waste burning cases is based on citizen survey covering 15 wards in Pune city. (HT)

The report released by the ‘Pune Air Action Hub’ is based on a ward-level citizens’ survey wherein at least 292 citizens surveyed 15 wards from October 2023 to January 2024; and an analysis of complaints regarding open waste burning lodged with the PMC by citizens.

In the citizens’ survey, 75% citizens said that they have seen chronic burning spots in their area while 33% said that they experience open waste burning every day. Another 42% said that they observe open waste burning one to two times every week. In the citizens’ survey, 55 out of 292 citizens said that they have lodged complaints about open waste burning in their ward.

In the complaints’ analysis, more than 75% of the complaints marked resolved had been resolved more than two days since the complaint was lodged. Surprisingly, no fines were imposed in any of the 59 complaints that were analysed. Upon checking the status of complaints from the token numbers, it was observed that the complaints were often forwarded multiple times before they reached the correct authority and time was lost in the bargain.

Pune Air Action Hub member Pushkar Kulkarni said, “A recent National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgment mandated the PMC to put out monthly reports of open waste burning cases and measures taken on its website. Even after six months, this has not been done. Information about mobile squads that are supposed to provide timely response to open waste burning complaints, is also not readily available. It is often found that burning takes place in the evenings and throughout the night at some chronic spots so there is a need for effective nighttime vigilance and response systems.”

Another Hub member Shweta Vernekar said that during the citizens’ survey, it was found that certain wards like Hadapsar Mundhwa, Aundh Baner and Wanowrie Ramtekdi showed more cases of open burning. But an important inference from the citizens’ survey was that hardly 20% of the citizens who saw open waste burning had ever complained about it. “There is definitely a need to let citizens know what action they can take when open waste burning takes place and that it is a punishable criminal offence to do so,” she said.

Sandip Kadam, head, solid waste management department, PMC, said, “Open waste burning is observed more in winter and most of these cases are in private places. To avoid waste burning in the open, we are focusing on awareness and also increased vigilance at the ward level. Appropriate action is being taken if necessary.”

Key recommendations:

Dedicated 24x7 complaints’ number for open waste burning.

Dedicated response squads/force for immediate action after complaints are lodged.

Review of the line of action in case of complaints lodged, to find out where the gaps exist, to speed up response and enforcement/action on open waste burning cases.

Creating awareness about the complaint number and the process of lodging a complaint.

Mapping of chronic burning spots and regular surveillance of these spots.

Regular collection of waste, especially garden waste and electronic waste.

Sensitisation of PMC staff about the hazards of burning waste in the open.