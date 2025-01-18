Hall ticket errors can now be corrected for Class 10, 12 students 

In a decision taken by the Maharashtra State Board, now if there are any errors on the hall ticket of the students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 State Board exams, they can be corrected through the schools. In this, corrections like the student’s name/mother’s name/date of birth/category etc. can be entered online and the fee charged for the same has to be paid online. As per the information given by the state board, schools and junior colleges have been provided with an ‘Admit Card Corrections’ link to make the necessary corrections. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

It has been clarified that only those corrections with a status marked as 'Send to Board' will be considered as sent to the board along with the prescribed fee.

“The board has specified that the final approval process for corrections should be carried out through the “Desk 1 Final Authority” user, who will be assigned district/taluka-level access. Once corrections are approved via their login credentials, revised hall tickets for the respective students will be made available to schools/junior colleges under the ‘Correction Admit Card’ option,” said state board president Sharad Gosavi.