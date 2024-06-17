Have written to MoD to move damaged aircraft to defence land: Murlidhar Mohol

Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, stated on Sunday, that he has approached the defence ministry and requested them to park the damaged aircraft on their land for a month until it is repaired. The aircraft is currently parked at the Pune airport, causing inconvenience to passengers and day-to-day operations. The Air India Delhi-bound aircraft had to abort its take off on May 16 after it collided with a luggage tractor trolley while going for the departure. However, no one was injured, as around 200 passengers were in the flight at the time of the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“For the last more than 25 days the damaged Air India aircraft has been parked at the Pune airport and the day-to-day operational activities at the airport are hampered. The technical team of Air India had also come to the Pune airport and after an inspection done by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), they got the clearance for repair works. But still, it will take more than 25 days to complete the repair of the damaged aircraft,” said Mohol.

“We have given a letter to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) regarding the issue and requested them to permit to temporarily move the damaged aircraft in defence land near the airport,” he added.

