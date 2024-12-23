Haze envelops city with ‘satisfactory’ air quality

Pune: Though haze reported since last two days has affected visibility in many areas, the air quality has improved with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at “satisfactory” level on December 22. Though haze reported since last two days has affected visibility in many areas, the air quality has improved with AQI recorded at ‘satisfactory’ level on December 22. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

On Saturday, many areas in the city reported a dense fog with people posting on social media about the weather condition. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials also confirmed heavy fog recorded in the city. On Sunday, although the situation improved, yet many areas experienced hazards in the atmosphere throughout the day.

Contradictory to the weather conditions, where the minimum temperature seems to be increasing, the city reported fog and haze in many areas, while IMD officials attributed the situation to the moisture incursion in the city.

The data provided by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Air Quality Early Warning and Decision Support System (IITM-AQEWS) shows that amid the significant hazards, the air quality in Pune was recorded at “satisfactory” level. The AQI on December 22 was recorded as 105, which was at 158 around a week ago.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “Huge moisture is incurring from the Bay of Bengal, and the temperature was relatively less in Pune city. Combined, this situation caused dense fog in the atmosphere on December 21. However, the situation has improved now. As the moisture is still incurring, the city will continue to witness haze during early morning hours for the next two-three days.”

Meanwhile, the air quality data showed that of 15, only five stations recorded AQI above 100. This included Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk, Alandi, Nigdi, Lohegaon and Bhosari.

Warmer night likely on Christmas Eve

After experiencing a cold wave-like condition with single-digit temperatures for nearly four days, the city is experiencing a rise in minimum temperature. “It will continue for the next three to four days and the city is likely to witness warm night on Christmas Eve on December 24. The minimum temperature is currently at 15 degrees Celsius, and it is likely to increase to 20-21 degrees in the upcoming days. There will be no significant change in maximum temperature,” said Sanap.