Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haze envelops city with ‘satisfactory’ air quality

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Dec 23, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Though haze reported since last two days has affected visibility in many areas, the air quality has improved with AQI recorded at ‘satisfactory’ level on December 22

Pune: Though haze reported since last two days has affected visibility in many areas, the air quality has improved with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at “satisfactory” level on December 22.

Though haze reported since last two days has affected visibility in many areas, the air quality has improved with AQI recorded at ‘satisfactory’ level on December 22. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)
Though haze reported since last two days has affected visibility in many areas, the air quality has improved with AQI recorded at ‘satisfactory’ level on December 22. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

On Saturday, many areas in the city reported a dense fog with people posting on social media about the weather condition. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials also confirmed heavy fog recorded in the city. On Sunday, although the situation improved, yet many areas experienced hazards in the atmosphere throughout the day.

Contradictory to the weather conditions, where the minimum temperature seems to be increasing, the city reported fog and haze in many areas, while IMD officials attributed the situation to the moisture incursion in the city.

The data provided by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Air Quality Early Warning and Decision Support System (IITM-AQEWS) shows that amid the significant hazards, the air quality in Pune was recorded at “satisfactory” level. The AQI on December 22 was recorded as 105, which was at 158 around a week ago.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “Huge moisture is incurring from the Bay of Bengal, and the temperature was relatively less in Pune city. Combined, this situation caused dense fog in the atmosphere on December 21. However, the situation has improved now. As the moisture is still incurring, the city will continue to witness haze during early morning hours for the next two-three days.”

Meanwhile, the air quality data showed that of 15, only five stations recorded AQI above 100. This included Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk, Alandi, Nigdi, Lohegaon and Bhosari.

Warmer night likely on Christmas Eve

After experiencing a cold wave-like condition with single-digit temperatures for nearly four days, the city is experiencing a rise in minimum temperature. “It will continue for the next three to four days and the city is likely to witness warm night on Christmas Eve on December 24. The minimum temperature is currently at 15 degrees Celsius, and it is likely to increase to 20-21 degrees in the upcoming days. There will be no significant change in maximum temperature,” said Sanap.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On