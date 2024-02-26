HC asks PMC to go ahead with demolition near HEMRL

The Bombay High Court has ordered in favour of removing encroachments on the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) premises in the Pashan-Bavdhan area. The High Court bench comprising of Justice GS Patel and Kamal Khata also fined ₹1 lakh for misleading the court. As per the demand of HEMRL, the PMC had issued notices to the citizens who were carrying out construction in the outer yards on the HEMRL premises. The HEMRL is a sensitive area on the point of security reasons. By considering that the HEMRL raised the issue of encroachments in their premises since the year 2021. (HT PHOTO)

As the PMC had issued the notices, it was challenged by the citizens who were doing the encroachments. They went to the court.

The HEMRL is a sensitive area on the point of security reasons. By considering that the HEMRL raised the issue of encroachments in their premises since the year 2021. Despite raising complaints, PMC was not acting on it. Eventually, PMC began acting, but it was later challenged. Justice G S Patel and Kamal Khata on 23rd February issued the orders and asked the PMC to demolish the encroachments.

“We make it clear under no circumstances will we compromise the interest of Union of India and the ministry of Defence for the interest of private builders. We expect the demolition to be carried out by the end of the day today,” stated the High Court bench in its order which was made available on Monday.

The court also instructed in its order to recover the fine of ₹1 lakh from each petitioner for misguiding the court.

The court instructed the PMC commissioner to utilise the fine collected from these petitioners for social work.

The PMC legal department said, “The court had given the decision in favor of the PMC and imposed the fine. We already carried the drive on most of the illegal properties in these areas. The PMC officials and advocates put the PMC’s views and facts in front of the court.”