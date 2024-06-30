HC asks Pune div commissioner to address metro-related traffic congestion 

The Bombay High Court accepted a petition stating that the faulty design of Pune Metro Ramwadi and Yerawada stations is leading to traffic congestion on Pune-Ahmednagar Road. The court has ordered the divisional commissioner and other authorities to address the petitioners’ complaints within two months. Petition claimed poor planning of the Ramwadi and Yerawada stations on the Vanaz to Ramwadi Metro line is causing constant traffic congestion. (HT PHOTO)

The order was passed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Amit Borkar on Wednesday.

Qaneez Sukhrani, Ashutosh Mashruwala, and Umesh Magar from the ‘Association of Nagar Road Citizens Forum’ filed the petition through Adv Ronita Bektor. The petition named the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA), Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pune Traffic Police as defendants.

It claimed poor planning of the Ramwadi and Yerawada stations on the Vanaz to Ramwadi Metro line is causing constant traffic congestion.

The available road width is 60 meters, but the stations have encroached 7 meters on both sides, leading to congestion. The petition demanded that government departments resolve this traffic problem.

In response, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) lawyer argued that since the metro stations have already been constructed, addressing the complaints is unreasonable. However, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Amit Borkar directed the divisional commissioner to resolve the issue.

Qaneez Sukhrani said that the forum had previously informed the concerned department about the design flaws of the stations. The court directed that the stations be inspected in person and the road width measured to solve the traffic issues.