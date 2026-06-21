Health department gears up for Ashadhi Wari

Pune: With lakhs of warkaris expected to participate in the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage 2026, the Maharashtra public health department has stepped up preparations to ensure uninterrupted medical care along the pilgrimage route, said officials on Saturday. With lakhs of warkaris expected to participate in annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage 2026, public health department has stepped up preparations to ensure medical care along the pilgrimage route. (HT FILE)

Health commissioner Sanjay Katkar on Friday reviewed the readiness of health services across Pune, Satara, Solapur and Pandharpur and directed officials to provide timely, accessible and compassionate healthcare to devotees.

Director of health services Dr Vijay Kandewad presented details of the health arrangements planned for the wari. District health officers, civil surgeons and medical superintendents from Pune, Satara, Solapur and Pandharpur also made presentations on the preparedness measures being undertaken in their respective jurisdictions.

The commissioner called upon ASHA workers, health assistants and frontline healthcare staff to work as “health ambassadors” and proactively reach out to pilgrims during the journey, said the officials.

Officials present at the meeting included joint director Dr Sandeep Sangale, deputy directors Dr Kailas Baviskar and Dr Babita Kamalapurkar, Pune division deputy director Bhagwan Pawar, senior health officials from Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, medical superintendents and representatives of the 108-ambulance service.

The annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage will commence from Dehu on July 7 and from Alandi on July 8, with warkaris undertaking the traditional journey to Pandharpur ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi.