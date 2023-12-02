close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Health department launches 'clean air, healthy future' campaign

ByVicky Pathare
Dec 03, 2023 05:40 AM IST

The drive aims to instil a sense of responsibility and promote sustainable practices for a cleaner and healthier environment

All municipal bodies, district health officials and civil surgeons across the state have launched steps to protect, prevent and control health issues related to air pollution from Saturday as part of the state public health department’s weeklong “clean air, healthy future” campaign.

The state had issued orders to health departments on Friday. The drive aims to instil a sense of responsibility and promote sustainable practices for a cleaner and healthier environment.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said, “The BJ Medical College in Pune is the sentinel hospital for Pune. However, currently, there is no significant observation or finding regarding the impact of pollution on health issues in Maharashtra.”

According to the official, the state has appointed officers and civil surgeons as nodal officers for all districts and identified 17 hospitals (medical colleges and district hospitals) as sentinel medical centres for acute respiratory illnesses surveillance in 17 cities.

As per the drive, officials have been asked to strengthen medical facilities to address health issues arising in their respective area and hold outreach activities at the community level based on air quality data.

Dr Pratapsinh Sarnikar, joint director of health services, said the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) advisory states to submit report on the weeklong campaign (December 2- December 8) to authorities.

Dr Sarnikar said district nodal officers have been asked to take actions, including issuance of health advisories to increase public awareness level and hold information, education and communication (IEC) activities using social media and other media channels.

“Activities like tree plantation, clean-up drive, demonstration of waste segregation along with drawing and wall painting competitions at school and community level have been planned under the campaign,” he said.

