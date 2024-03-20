Health dept. issues show cause notice to KEM Hospital

The Maharashtra public health department has issued a show cause notice to KEM Hospital for alleged irregularities and violations of various acts. The notice was issued after finding repeated multiple violations by the hospital during a surprise visit, officials said Wednesday. Pawar informed that following the reinspection, KEM Hospital has been asked to complete the compliance on priority and submit the report. (HT PHOTO)

During an inspection conducted by the health department in December last year, KEM Hospital was allegedly also found violating the ART (Regulation) Act 2021 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021; PC-PNDT Act; Bio-Medical Waste Rules 2016; and Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021. Following this, a notice was issued to the hospital. However, the hospital responded to the notice by email and was expected to submit a hard copy of the same considering the serious laxities, said officials.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, said that following the hospital’s reply by email, a reinspection was conducted by the team on March 13. During the visit, it was found that the hospital had not carried out any compliance. “The hospital submitted a letter to our last notice without any compliance. This is wrong and misleading and hampers the healthcare services provided to patients,” he said.

Pawar informed that following the reinspection, KEM Hospital has been asked to complete the compliance on priority and submit the report. However, the authorities have also asked the hospital as to why it should not be sealed and why a case should not be filed against it for violation of norms.

According to officials, the hospital has been allegedly found violating the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021; Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act 2021; Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021; and Bio-Medical Waste Disposal Rules 2016.

Refuting the allegations, Dr Madhur Rao, senior deputy medical administrator, KEM Hospital, said, “There have been no violations of any of the provisions of any of the statutes applicable to the hospital, including the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Rules 2021; Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 2021 and Rules and Regulations passed thereunder; PC-PNDT Act 1994 and the amendment in 2002 and Rules passed thereunder; ART (Regulation) Act 2021 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021; and BMW Rules 2016 etc. at KEM Hospital, Pune at any time.”

“The concerned appropriate authorities and various officials from the health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and other departments have expressed their satisfaction and entered remarks as ‘satisfactory compliances’ during periodic inspections carried out under the provisions of the above-mentioned statutes at KEM Hospital, Pune from time to time,” Dr Rao said.