Health dept launches inquiry against doctor accused of working in intoxicated state

The Public Health Department has initiated an inquiry into allegations against a government doctor posted at the Rural Hospital in Junnar, after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing him under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

The doctor, currently serving on a contractual basis under the National Health Mission (NHM) for the non-communicable diseases (NCD) programme, is now the subject of a formal complaint, officials confirmed.

The incident reportedly occurred late on the night of September 22, when a critically injured seven-year-old boy—attacked by a leopard—was brought to the hospital by his family, villagers, police personnel, and local representatives. The child was declared brought dead. However, villagers alleged that the attending doctor appeared intoxicated and mishandled the child’s body.

Taking serious note of the matter, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of Health Services, Pune Division, appointed a two-member inquiry committee on Saturday, September 27. The committee is headed by Dr Srinivas Kolod, medical superintendent of the Regional Mental Hospital, Yerawada, with Dr Deepak Munde, medical superintendent of the Rural Hospital in Supa, as a member.

Dr Pawar said, “The committee has been asked to thoroughly investigate the incident and submit its findings within two days. Such conduct is unacceptable and undermines public trust—especially in rural areas where healthcare access is already limited. If the allegations are proven, strict action will be taken.”

The accused doctor has been working at the Junnar Rural Hospital for the past two months. The case has raised questions about oversight, accountability, and disciplinary standards for contractual NHM staff in rural Maharashtra.

However, officials acknowledged that no blood alcohol test, clinical examination, or medico-legal case (MLC) has been initiated against the doctor so far.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Kolod confirmed that the committee had visited the hospital and completed preliminary inquiries. “We recorded statements from villagers, hospital staff, and the doctor himself. The report will be submitted to the deputy director on Monday. Further action will depend on the findings,” he said.