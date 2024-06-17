 Health dept to spend ₹3 cr on food, ₹ 2.4 cr on healthcare  - Hindustan Times
Health dept to spend 3 cr on food, 2.4 cr on healthcare 

ByVicky Pathare 
Jun 17, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Maharashtra Govt allocates ₹9.4 crore for healthcare facilities during Ashadhi Ekadashi Wari. Concerns raised over higher budget for food than medicine.

State Public Health Department will spend over 9.4 crore to provide healthcare facilities for the pilgrims during the Ashadhi Ekadashi Wari. Authorities have also allotted 2.40 crore for medicines and 3 crore for food and snacks for the pilgrims. 

Dr Abhijit More, a health activist, said that the expenses on the snacks and food of healthcare staff are greater than medicines and medical equipment.   (HT PHOTO)
Dr Abhijit More, a health activist, said that the expenses on the snacks and food of healthcare staff are greater than medicines and medical equipment.   (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra government on June 13 issued a general resolution (GR) regarding the same. 

Dr Abhijit More, a health activist, said that the expenses on the snacks and food of healthcare staff are greater than medicines and medical equipment.  

“As per the State govt estimation, expenses for food and snacks are higher than that for medicines and healthcare facilities. Logically this is unacceptable and there is a need to investigate the issue,” he said. 

A senior official, from the Health Ministry on anonymity, said, that the cost shown for the medicines and food is just an allocation and as per the requirement, the funds can be diverted for other work.  

“The allocated amount on food looks higher than for the medicines, but a large number of doctors and healthcare staff are deployed from different parts of the state and some doctors from another state. They are provided food and water during the Wari and even after the Palkhi as they are stationed at Pandharpur till the pilgrims leave. Considering the inflation, the cost of food has also gone up and the team is provided meals twice a day,” the official said. 

The health department will arrange four health camps for the pilgrims. Apart from that, OPD and indoor patient treatment (IPD) and ICU facilities will be made available at 258 medical units and 707 ambulances for the Palkhi procession. This year, around 3,362 healthcare staff including doctors, 1,500 volunteers and 500 department staff will be deployed.  

News / Cities / Pune / Health dept to spend 3 cr on food, 2.4 cr on healthcare 
Follow Us On