Health officers’ transfers and promotions to be performance-based: Minister Abitkar

The Maharashtra government has announced that transfers and promotions of officials in the public health department will now be conducted transparently and based strictly on performance, following the evaluation system of the State Health Systems Resource Centre (SHSRC), said Public Health minister Prakash Abitkar on Friday.

The decision came during a review meeting of the public health department in Mumbai, chaired by Abitkar. He directed officials to rely on SHSRC’s performance-based assessment reports for postings and promotions, saying the move would enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the health system.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including principal secretary (Health) Dr Nipun Vinayak, secretary E. Ravindran, health commissioner Dr Kadambari Balkawade, director of Health Services Dr Nitin Ambadekar, director Dr Vijay Kandewad, joint directors Rajendra Bhalerao, Dr Sunita Golhait, Dr Sarita Hajare, and former director general Dr Subhash Salunkhe. Presentations covered staff recruitment, human resource rationalisation, and field visits conducted by senior officials.

Transfers and promotions in the health department have long been criticised for delays, lack of transparency, and undue influence. The SHSRC, established in 2008, will now formally assess health staff for these decisions for the first time in 17 years, officials said.

Based in Pune, SHSRC evaluates health institutions and senior officers across districts and municipal corporations, issuing monthly performance rankings based on administrative, technical, and financial parameters. These rankings will now guide transfers and promotions.

“This decision will ensure merit and performance are prioritised, making the health department more transparent,” said Abitkar.

The minister also urged officials to mobilise additional funds, including Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, to strengthen healthcare services. He instructed district programme managers, accounts managers, NHM consultants, and programme officers to make regular visits to health institutions and submit objective reports on their functioning.