Heatwave conditions in parts of Maharashtra till June 6: IMD

While the monsoon progression is slow at present from the Arabian Sea side, some parts of Maharashtra are reporting heatwave conditions. The southwest monsoon, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) is at the tip of the southern parts of Goa and Karnataka.

According to weather department officials, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Karwar, Chikmagalur, Bengaluru, Dharmapuri and Siliguri. However, the weather department has issued heat wave conditions warning to the northwest and central India which includes parts of Vidarbha.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that till June 6, Vidarbha will witness heatwave conditions.

“Heatwave conditions in isolated places very likely over Rajasthan, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Punjab and south Haryana-Delhi till June 5. And Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh heat wave conditions till June 6,” said Kashyapi.

Weather department officials said that a rise in maximum temperatures by about two degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest and central India in the next few days.

KS Hosalikar, head of IMD Pune said that the weather department is yet to issue the onset date for the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra.

“We will soon be issuing the date for onset date for Maharashtra and date by when the monsoon will cover the entire state, said Hosalikar.

According to IMD, the normal date of onset of monsoon over Maharashtra is June 5 and by June 15 the entire state should be covered by the monsoon.

Earlier, the onset of monsoon was set for June 5 this season by weather officials.

Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan and Goa are likely to receive light rainfall along with thunderstorms and lighting from June 6 according to IMD.