Deadline for first special round of Class 11 admissions extended till July 31

With holidays having been declared for schools and colleges across the state due to the ongoing heavy rain, the education department has extended the deadline for the special round of Class 11 admissions by four days till July 31. The state education department is carrying out Class 11 admissions through the central online system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur Municipal Corporation areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The state education department is carrying out Class 11 admissions through the central online system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur Municipal Corporation areas. Three regular rounds have been completed while the first special round is underway.

Around 25,000 students have been selected in the special round in Pune. Earlier, a July 27 deadline had been set for confirmation of admission of these students in colleges. Due to heavy rains in the state, holidays have been declared in schools and colleges in several districts, making it difficult for students to take direct admission or complete their admission procedure. Hence, the deadline for students to take admission in the first special round has been extended till July 31.

