Southern, western parts of Pune most affected due to rains

PUNE Since a week, the city is experiencing cloudy weather along with rainfall and thunder activity. On Saturday, the southern part of the city experienced hailstorms along with rainfall activity. Residents have experienced difficulties as a result of heavy rainfall, including traffic chaos, and tree-felling incidents in some areas. As per the India Meteorology Department (IMD) forecast the current weather will continue to be the same for the next few days. The IMD recorded 3.8 mm rainfall in Shivajinagar. (HT PHOTO)

On Saturday, areas including Katraj, Bibvewadi, Dhankawadi, and Sahakarnagar experienced hailstorms while, other areas including Pashan, Hadapsar, Kondhwa, Kothrud, Warje, Sinhgad road, the central part of the city experienced rainfall along with thunderstorms.

The IMD recorded 3.8 mm rainfall in Shivajinagar, 4 mm rainfall in Pashan, 2.5 mm rainfall in Magarpatta and 1 mm rainfall in Lavale area on Saturday.

Several areas in the city experienced traffic jams in Warje, Kothrud, Katraj, Swargate, Nana Peth, Shivajinagar, Hadapsar and Yerawada due to waterlogging and tree fall incidents. Apart from that, some areas also experienced power outages for a short time.

The fire department received 12 complaints of tree fall incidents from across the city. Also, a two-wheeler and four-wheeler were reported damaged at two places at Sinhgad Road and SNDT. Tree fall incidents were reported at Bibvewadi, Erandwana, Ganj Peth, Taljai, Kondhwa, Law College Road, Lullanagar, Dhankawadi, and Manik Baug. However, no one was injured in these incidents.

Explaining the rainfall event, Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division of IMD, Pune, said, “On Saturday, clouds started forming over the city around 3 pm. It gradually resulted in rainfall along with hailstorms, especially in the southern and western parts of the city. There was another big cloud that approached late in the evening which resulted in rainfall later in the day.’’

“The current weather experienced in Maharashtra is due to the presence of north-south trough or a line of low-pressure area aided with moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea that has triggered thunderstorms,” said Vineet Kumar, scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Vaishali Shripad, senior meteorologist from weather forecasting division of IMD, Pune, said, “In the next 48 hours, Marathwada and Vidarbha division may experience light rainfall along with thunder activity and lightning. On April 18 and 19, there will be an increase in rainfall and thunder activities in isolated areas in all four divisions. In Pune, rainfall and lightning with thunderstorms are likely till April 19. During this time, the sky will be mainly clear in the daytime while cloudy weather will be experienced in the afternoon and evening time.’’

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, continues to be at a high level in the city. The IMD observed 40.1 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in the Koregaon Park area. Shivajinagar recorded 37.7 degrees Celsius temperature, while Lavale and Pashan recorded 38.7 degrees Celsius and 36.6 degrees Celsius temperatures subsequently.