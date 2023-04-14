Shivajinagar receives record 24mm rainfall, Pashan 46mm

The city on Thursday evening received heavy rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some parts causing traffic jams, power cuts.

Pashan areas in Pune received heavy rainfall, gusty winds on Thursday. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 24.4mm rainfall at Shivajinagar, which is a second highest one-day rainfall recorded since April 2011 in the area. Earlier 25.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in 2011, while 19.4 mm of rainfall was recorded in 2021. However, the data for the year 2022 is not available on the website.

Pashan recorded 46mm rainfall, said officials.

Parts of Pune experienced heavy rainfall along with lightning, thunderstorm and gutsy wind. Waterlogging and traffic jam was seen in Chandni Chowk, Kothrud, Nana Peth and Sinhagad Road areas.

According to IMD, the cloud cover started forming over the city at around 4:30pm. The cover got intense after 6pm and many areas experienced heavy rainfall.

The Southern area of the city was the most affected. Kotharud, Baner, Pashan, Sinhgad Road, Warje, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Lohgaon, and Wagholi areas also received rainfall.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather Forecasting Division of IMD, Pune said, “Currently, the trough in easterlies runs from east Vidarbha to coastal Karnataka at lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan up to middle tropospheric levels. Moreover, the presence of anticyclones over the Bay of Bengal resulted in moisture incursion over our State through South –easterly wind. Simultaneously, moisture is partially coming from the Arabian Sea side. This condition with daytime high temperature is triggering local convective activities in isolated areas forming Cb clouds in the afternoon/evening hours.

Under the influence of these systems, mostly light/moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Konkan & Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and ever Vidarbha during the next couple of days, said IMD.

