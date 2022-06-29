Helmetless rider killed in Pune road accident

A 18-year-old helmetless rider lost his life after being run over by a speeding truck on Tuesday morning. The Kondhwa police have arrested the truck driver under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the police officials, the accident occurred at around 10 am on Tuesday. Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop, was riding his motorcycle when a truck loaded with sugar rammed into his bike near Khadi Machine chowk.

“According to eyewitness accounts, the truck was trying to overtake the motorcycle at high speed when it ended up hitting the two-wheeler. Barkade was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious head injuries. He died due to excessive loss of blood,” said assistant police inspector PP Doiphode, adding that Barkade was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

The Kondhwa police detained the truck driver, Ganesh Kisan Raut (32) of Vavar village in Satara district.