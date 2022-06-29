Helmetless rider killed in Pune road accident
A 18-year-old helmetless rider lost his life after being run over by a speeding truck on Tuesday morning. The Kondhwa police have arrested the truck driver under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act.
According to the police officials, the accident occurred at around 10 am on Tuesday. Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop, was riding his motorcycle when a truck loaded with sugar rammed into his bike near Khadi Machine chowk.
“According to eyewitness accounts, the truck was trying to overtake the motorcycle at high speed when it ended up hitting the two-wheeler. Barkade was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious head injuries. He died due to excessive loss of blood,” said assistant police inspector PP Doiphode, adding that Barkade was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead before admission.
The Kondhwa police detained the truck driver, Ganesh Kisan Raut (32) of Vavar village in Satara district.
-
Prayagraj: STF nabs three with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore in Koraon
In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force busted a gang of marijuana (ganja) smugglers and arrested three of its members with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore. The marijuana was being brought in a truck from Andhra Pradesh and was to be supplied in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and districts of Madhya Pradesh, STF officials said. Two fake tax invoice bills, ATM card, aadhar cards and some cash were recovered from their possession.
-
BJP govt claiming SP govt’s work as its own: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of claiming the work done by previous SP government as its own. Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP's false claims on various fronts were now getting exposed and the BJP government has made a record of sorts of naming the SP government's work as its own. He said the SP government got the power cables laid underground in Ayodhya.
-
PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day.
-
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
-
Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes
Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.
