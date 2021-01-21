Hinjewadi-Shivajingar metro yet to see work on ground
At least two years have passed since the ground breaking ceremony of the Hinjewadi to Shivajingar Metro corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, work on ground is yet to start. Work of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has also been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and deadlines for the two metro lines (PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi) has been extended.
Prime Minister Modi did the ground breaking ceremony on December 18, 2018, for line three of Pune Metro which is in between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. It was expected that this line would get completed in the period of three years, but there has been no ground work as of now.
PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase, said, “Due to Covid-19 pandemic, some works got delayed but work is in progress. Last week, we made progress in the viability gap funding. Even most of the lands have been handed over to the contract company. The work of the casting yard is in progress. Very soon citizens would be able to see actual pillar works on ground but can’t specify the date for starting civil works. The other necessary works like soil testing, among other things are in progress.”
Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit, said, “Due to the pandemic, some deadlines have changed. Labourers have returned to their hometowns. Though the project deadline was 2021 to complete the whole project, some parts would definitely become operational, but authorities would take decisions about commercial rights. The trials of the metro is going on in preferential corridors.”
Recently, PMRDA demolished the flyover at University junction and is erecting a new flyover at this busy chowk along with the metro corridor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out on 5th floor of SII building in Pune, 5 fire tenders on the spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizens demand relaxing mask compulsion in private vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PARI co-founder Mangesh Kale no more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MNS agitates over blackbuck deaths in Katraj zoo, raises safety concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSEDCL begins serving notices to defaulters; Fadnavis and Shetti oppose move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC proposes bicycle track on 10 routes, plans to expand network
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hinjewadi-Shivajingar metro yet to see work on ground
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60 more gardens to open in Pune from January 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune Natyasattak cut short due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early Punekars hunt & fish… and settle down!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If your social media account has been compromised, follow these 5 steps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MTDC to reopen resort on Sinhagad fort, Pune in a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune metro: Maha-Metro claims reported values of CWPRS report “far from truth”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha Metro hints at not sharing rent revenue with Pune civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune civic body extends contract of 177 medical staff hired during Covid peak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox