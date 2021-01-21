Hinjewadi-Shivajingar metro yet to see work on ground

At least two years have passed since the ground breaking ceremony of the Hinjewadi to Shivajingar Metro corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, work on ground is yet to start. Work of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has also been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and deadlines for the two metro lines (PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi) has been extended.

Prime Minister Modi did the ground breaking ceremony on December 18, 2018, for line three of Pune Metro which is in between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. It was expected that this line would get completed in the period of three years, but there has been no ground work as of now.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase, said, “Due to Covid-19 pandemic, some works got delayed but work is in progress. Last week, we made progress in the viability gap funding. Even most of the lands have been handed over to the contract company. The work of the casting yard is in progress. Very soon citizens would be able to see actual pillar works on ground but can’t specify the date for starting civil works. The other necessary works like soil testing, among other things are in progress.”

Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit, said, “Due to the pandemic, some deadlines have changed. Labourers have returned to their hometowns. Though the project deadline was 2021 to complete the whole project, some parts would definitely become operational, but authorities would take decisions about commercial rights. The trials of the metro is going on in preferential corridors.”

Recently, PMRDA demolished the flyover at University junction and is erecting a new flyover at this busy chowk along with the metro corridor.