History enthusiasts call for conservation of heritage sites in Pune city

PUNE: Not only Sinhagad fort and Shaniwar Wada, Pune city is home to a host of historical places, many of which are fast disappearing. One such is the graveyard of 100 British officers who were killed during the Anglo-Maratha war of 1818 by Maratha army general Bapu Gokhale. The cemetery houses not only the black marble tombstones of these martyrs but also the tombstone of another influential poet, Shahir Saganbhau. Despite being protected heritage sites under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and finding mention in the Pune Gazette, these tombstones have all but disappeared. So much so that a Pune-based history enthusiast, Sameer Nikam, has written a letter to the chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), ASI and Pune police to restore these tombstones and protect the city’s rich heritage.

Nikam said, “These tombstones are a part of Pune’s history. And it is sad to see that a part of our history has disappeared from the city and the authorities are not aware of it. The tombstones of British officials and Shahir Saganbhau are protected heritage sites and are mentioned in the Pune Gazette. In such a case, the local bodies should do everything in their power to maintain these heritage tombstones.”

Nikam said that Shahir Saganbhau was a famous poet of his time. “Shahir Saganbhau wrote poems and powadas (Marathi ballads) celebrating the heroic deeds of the patriots of yore. He wrote powadas before and during the time of the Peshwas. His powadas on Pratapsingh and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj are also very famous. Such a figure was buried in the heart of the city. However, due to neglect by several stakeholders, the tombstone is no longer where it was once located. Restoring these historical tombs will give a new lease of life to our rich and varied history,” he said.

Pune-based senior historian Pandurang Balkawade said that our heritage sites speak to the new generation and inspire them. “There are some tombstones around Khirkee war cemetery. The tombs are located near the river. All heritage sites should be conserved and protected. The community and local government bodies should spread more awareness in this regard. We should learn from other states in India how they have developed and maintained their heritage sites to attract tourists from all over the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gajanan Bandore, conservation officer for the Pune division, ASI, said that he is unaware about the location of these tombs. The PMC heritage cell too informed that they are not aware of the location of the tombs. An official from the heritage cell said, “We are looking into the matter.”